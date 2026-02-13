Passenger vehicles to 2-wheelers: India auto market in January 2026 Auto Feb 13, 2026

India's car and bike market started 2026 with a real boost—passenger vehicle sales jumped 13% over last year, reaching nearly 4.5 lakh units in January.

Two-wheelers weren't far behind, growing by 26% to over 19 lakh sold.

If you've noticed more new rides on the road lately, you're not imagining it!