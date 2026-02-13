Passenger vehicles to 2-wheelers: India auto market in January 2026
India's car and bike market started 2026 with a real boost—passenger vehicle sales jumped 13% over last year, reaching nearly 4.5 lakh units in January.
Two-wheelers weren't far behind, growing by 26% to over 19 lakh sold.
If you've noticed more new rides on the road lately, you're not imagining it!
Three-wheelers saw a 30% increase in dispatches
Three-wheeler dispatches to dealers rose 30%, thanks to steady festival demand and smoother dealer supply chains.
Industry experts say this growth is fueled by stronger consumer confidence and a positive vibe around buying new vehicles right now—signaling a positive start to 2026 for India's auto sector.