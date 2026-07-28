Petroleum Ministry and BJP deny E20 will cause claim rejections
Auto
Worried that using E20 gasoline (the one with 20% ethanol) might mess up your car insurance? The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says there is no need to stress.
Insurance claims will not be rejected just because you are using E20.
The BJP also chimed in online, calling rumors about claim denials "completely false."
No widespread E20 engine failures reported
The ministry cleared up other worries too, like engine damage or bad fuel quality from E20.
Officials explained that concerns about engine damage are not backed by science and reminded everyone that the Ethanol Blending Programme was developed with experts and automakers.
So far, there have been no widespread reports of engine failures or vehicle breakdowns linked to ethanol blending either.