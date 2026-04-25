Peugeot's Concept 6 and Concept 8 preview future flagship models
What's the story
Peugeot has unveiled two futuristic concept cars, Concept 6 and Concept 8, at the Beijing Motor Show. The designs are said to preview a potential successor to the 508 estate and a new flagship model that would sit above the current 5008 SUV in Peugeot's lineup. CEO Alain Favey said the concepts were "more than design studies," adding they "shape a new generation" of Peugeot electric vehicles.
Manufacturing
Production versions to be made in partnership with Chinese carmaker
The production versions of these concepts will first hit the Chinese market, as part of Peugeot's expansion plans. They are likely to be manufactured in partnership with Chinese carmaker Dongfeng, using their platforms. However, Favey has also hinted at a global market strategy for these vehicles, which could include Europe, although this has not been officially confirmed yet.
Design fusion
Concept 6 hints at a grand tourer estate
The Concept 6 is described as a vision of a bold new generation of large sedans. It combines the elegance of a saloon with the dynamism of a shooting brake, hinting at a new grand tourer estate. This comes after Autocar reported Peugeot is mulling a successor to the 508 as part of its expansion into new segments beyond hatchbacks and crossovers.
SUV ambitions
Concept 8 previews Peugeot's largest SUV yet
The Concept 8 is a preview of Peugeot's largest SUV to date. It marks the next chapter in Peugeot's SUV ambition, as Favey had previously hinted at plans for a model above the flagship 5008. He said that for it to be successful, "it would need to be something really different," which is clearly reflected in the striking design of this concept.