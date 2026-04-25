Peugeot's Concept 6 and Concept 8 preview future flagship models

Peugeot has unveiled two futuristic concept cars, Concept 6 and Concept 8, at the Beijing Motor Show. The designs are said to preview a potential successor to the 508 estate and a new flagship model that would sit above the current 5008 SUV in Peugeot's lineup. CEO Alain Favey said the concepts were "more than design studies," adding they "shape a new generation" of Peugeot electric vehicles.

Manufacturing Production versions to be made in partnership with Chinese carmaker The production versions of these concepts will first hit the Chinese market, as part of Peugeot's expansion plans. They are likely to be manufactured in partnership with Chinese carmaker Dongfeng, using their platforms. However, Favey has also hinted at a global market strategy for these vehicles, which could include Europe, although this has not been officially confirmed yet.

Design fusion Concept 6 hints at a grand tourer estate The Concept 6 is described as a vision of a bold new generation of large sedans. It combines the elegance of a saloon with the dynamism of a shooting brake, hinting at a new grand tourer estate. This comes after Autocar reported Peugeot is mulling a successor to the 508 as part of its expansion into new segments beyond hatchbacks and crossovers.

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