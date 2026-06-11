Peugeot unveils 1st electric GTi e-208 at Le Mans

E-208 GTi packs 278hp

The E-208 GTi packs a punch with 278hp and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.7 seconds, making it Peugeot's most powerful GTi yet.

It features upgraded suspension, wider tracks for sharper handling, a sporty rear spoiler, and grippy Michelin tires on 18-inch alloys.

The 54-kilowatt-hour battery delivers up to 349km of range and fast-charges from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.

Retro touches like red interior accents keep the classic spirit alive.

UK pricing is expected to be between £35,000 and £40,000.