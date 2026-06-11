Peugeot unveils 1st electric GTi e-208 at Le Mans
Peugeot just dropped the E-208 GTi at Le Mans, marking its first-ever electric GTi.
This new model nods to the legendary 1980s 205 GTi, with both cars shown side-by-side.
It blends retro vibes with modern electric power and was shown in red, white, and blue, an obvious shout-out to its French roots.
E-208 GTi packs 278hp
The E-208 GTi packs a punch with 278hp and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.7 seconds, making it Peugeot's most powerful GTi yet.
It features upgraded suspension, wider tracks for sharper handling, a sporty rear spoiler, and grippy Michelin tires on 18-inch alloys.
The 54-kilowatt-hour battery delivers up to 349km of range and fast-charges from 20% to 80% in 30 minutes.
Retro touches like red interior accents keep the classic spirit alive.
UK pricing is expected to be between £35,000 and £40,000.