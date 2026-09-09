Polestar's 'Formula 2030' is a low-slung and athletic concept
What's the story
Polestar has teased its latest concept car, the "Formula 2030," a low-slung beauty that previews design elements for the next-generation Polestar 2. The new model is set to launch next year, followed by the introduction of Polestar 7. However, here's the catch: neither of these models will be available in the United States.
Design
It flaunts an aggressive stance and 'Dual Blade' headlights
The Formula 2030 concept car sports an athletic stance with a low-to-the-ground profile.
Its front fenders conceal a wide set of performance tires, while the signature "Dual Blade" headlights add to its aggressive look.
A vertical support can be seen in the middle of the windshield, but it could just be a design element rather than something intended for production.
Unveiling
Formula 2030 to be showcased during Polestar 4's 1st-drive event
The full reveal of the Formula 2030 concept car will take place at an upcoming media first-drive event for the Polestar 4.
However, VIP customers will get a private preview before this public unveiling.
For American fans of the brand, seeing this new design in person would require international travel as these models won't be sold in their home market.