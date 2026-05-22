Polestar reintroduces physical buttons after customer demand, Michael Lohscheller says
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Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, is ditching touch-only controls and reintroducing physical buttons in its upcoming models.
This move comes after lots of customer feedback, CEO Michael Lohscheller shared, "Customers are very outspoken about tactile controls. They say, 'We want more buttons.' It's that simple. And yes, we will do buttons."
Plus, new safety rules in Europe and China are pushing for tactile controls.
Polestar 3 gets buttons next year
The updated Polestar 3 will be the first to feature these redesigned physical buttons when it launches next year.
Instead of some touch-sensitive steering wheel controls, you'll get actual buttons, making things simpler and safer while shifting away from their usual minimalist touch-screen style.