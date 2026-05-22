Polestar reintroduces physical buttons after customer demand, Michael Lohscheller says Auto May 22, 2026

Polestar, the Swedish electric car brand, is ditching touch-only controls and reintroducing physical buttons in its upcoming models.

This move comes after lots of customer feedback, CEO Michael Lohscheller shared, "Customers are very outspoken about tactile controls. They say, 'We want more buttons.' It's that simple. And yes, we will do buttons."

Plus, new safety rules in Europe and China are pushing for tactile controls.