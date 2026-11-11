Polestar's Formula 2030 concept is a look into the future
What's the story
Polestar has unveiled its latest concept vehicle, the Formula 2030, at a media drive event for the Polestar 4. The electric car manufacturer has confirmed that while this model will not go into production, some of its design elements will be incorporated into future models like the next-gen Polestar 2 and Polestar 7. The four-door concept features a rear hatch and is instantly recognizable as a Polestar with its signature "Dual Blade" headlights and minimalist aesthetic.
Design
The Formula 2030 features coach doors and a glass roof
The Formula 2030 comes with coach doors, eliminating the need for a B-pillar.
The A-pillar is camouflaged to create a wrap-around effect for the windshield and windows.
The concept car features a single windshield wiper, glass roof instead of a traditional one, and a large window on the trunk.
Even its floor is transparent, revealing race-inspired Ohlins dampers underneath.
Aesthetic details
It debuts a new exterior color called Nitrogen
The Formula 2030 also debuts a new exterior color called Nitrogen, which is available in three different finishes.
Polestar's tone-in-tone treatment combines glossy, matte, and satin finishes to highlight elements such as side cladding and aero bits.
The vehicle's lighting signature is understated compared to previous models with a single long light bar; it features just two thin taillights under the trunk for a more minimalist look.
Interiors
The interior is finished in recycled materials
The interior of the Formula 2030 continues the tone-in-tone color scheme with light upholstery and gold accents in seatbelts and controls.
The seats have inflatable bolsters and cushions that adapt to each occupant, while most of the cabin is made from recycled materials.
Two screens, one on the steering column and one in the center of the dashboard, face toward the driver for easy access to information.
Advanced features
It has 3 drive modes
The center console of the Formula 2030 has a drive-mode selector for Performance, Normal, and Autonomous modes.
In Performance mode, the center screen lowers to sit flush with the center console while steering wheel and gage screen move closer to driver.
Polestar has confirmed that some elements from this concept car will be featured in upcoming models like next-gen Polestar 2 (due in early 2027) and Polestar 7 (expected by 2028).