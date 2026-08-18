Pony.ai expands planned overseas robotaxi pipeline past 4,000 vehicles
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Pony.ai, a Chinese self-driving tech company, just announced its pipeline of planned and potential overseas robotaxi deployments has expanded to more than 4,000 vehicles.
This move follows a big second quarter for the company: revenue jumped nearly 69% to $36.2 million, and for the first time ever, robotaxi services made up one-third of their total revenue.
Pony.ai robotaxi revenue up 691.2%
Pony.ai's robotaxi business saw an incredible 691.2% revenue spike compared with last year.
CEO James Peng says they're on track to smash their yearly targets and expect annual robotaxi revenue to be more than three-and-a-half times 2025's level.