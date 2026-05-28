Pope Leo drives Ferrari Luce EV, calls for climate action
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Pope Leo just took Ferrari's latest electric vehicle, the Luce EV, for a spin at its big launch in Rome.
His drive wasn't just about style. It sent a strong message about caring for the planet and backing eco-friendly tech.
The pope made it clear that fighting climate change starts with everyday choices, even when it comes to cars.
Luce EV marries performance and sustainability
Ferrari's Luce EV is a big step for the brand, combining its signature performance with greener innovation.
The crowd in Rome was all for it, cheering on Ferrari's push toward clean energy without losing that classic luxury vibe.
With the pope behind the wheel, the event spotlighted how green alternatives are becoming essential for our future.