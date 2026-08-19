This Porsche 911 GT3 celebrates 100 years of Nurburgring circuit
What's the story
Porsche has introduced a limited-edition 911 GT3 model, the '100 Jahre Nurburgring' (100 Years of Nurburgring). The special car celebrates the upcoming centenary of the iconic Nordschleife circuit in Germany. Just 100 units will be produced, each featuring unique design elements inspired by the track's history. The car will make its public debut at the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Deutschland at Nurburgring this month.
Design details
The car sports a green protective film
The exterior of the special-edition model is offered in White or GT Silver Metallic, inspired by historic customer race cars and modern one-make cup racers.
The front and rear of the car are covered with a green protective film, paying homage to the tradition of factory teams marking their cars with colors during racing.
Green tow loops at both ends and white arrow markings further enhance its motorsport-inspired look.
Personal touches
It also gets historic Nurburgring logos on the front fenders
The vehicle also comes with historic Nurburgring logos on the front fenders and a customizable racing number on the bodywork.
The number's typography is inspired by the graffiti that has long adorned the Nordschleife's asphalt.
A windshield banner with gold Porsche lettering reduces sun glare, while 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged wheels in California Gold high-gloss with matte-black center locks add to its sporty appeal.
Inside the car
Black-anodized aluminum door sill guards
The interior of the special-edition model continues the color scheme with black-anodized aluminum door sill guards featuring illuminated lettering.
LED projectors illuminate the track outline on the ground while a green-finished roll cage behind front seats adds to its sporty look.
Customers can choose between Porsche's 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) or a 6-speed sport manual, both with green gear position labels.
Performance enhancements
Manthey Kit will be offered with the special-edition model
Porsche will also offer a color-matched Manthey Kit with the vehicle.
The kit includes a modified suspension setup, revised brake components, and an aerodynamic package that generates 540kg of downforce at 285km/h.
Buyers of this four-wheeler will also get access to a one-day event at the Nurburgring with technical insights from the Manthey racing team.