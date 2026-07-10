Porsche 911 sales rise 19% as overall deliveries drop 16%

Porsche Panamera and Macan sales slump

It wasn't smooth sailing for the rest of the lineup: Panamera sales plunged by 38% thanks to a product gap in China, and Macan dropped 22% with slow EV adoption and the end of US EV incentives.

The gas-powered Macan still outsold its electric sibling.

As Porsche phases out some older models and preps for new ones, it's clear they're navigating big changes (but staying focused on delivering that classic driving thrill).