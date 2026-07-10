Porsche 911 sales rise 19% as overall deliveries drop 16%
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Porsche's legendary 911 is having a moment: global sales jumped 19% in the first half of 2026, making it the brand's top sports car.
Meanwhile, total Porsche deliveries dropped by 16% as other models struggled.
The 911 left the electric Taycan far behind, selling nearly five times more units (30,534 vs. 6,219).
Porsche Panamera and Macan sales slump
It wasn't smooth sailing for the rest of the lineup: Panamera sales plunged by 38% thanks to a product gap in China, and Macan dropped 22% with slow EV adoption and the end of US EV incentives.
The gas-powered Macan still outsold its electric sibling.
As Porsche phases out some older models and preps for new ones, it's clear they're navigating big changes (but staying focused on delivering that classic driving thrill).