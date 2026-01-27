Porsche 963 is chasing a Daytona 3-peat in 2026
Porsche Penske Motorsport is back at the legendary Daytona 24-hour race on January 24-25, aiming for a third straight win after dominating in 2024 and 2025.
This year, their Porsche 963 comes upgraded with slick new aerodynamics— including Porsche's 2026 aero "evo" (a fourth evo joker), a re-profiled splitter, removal of rear "cheese wedges," a redesigned diffuser and additional aerodynamic refinements for the factory cars, topping out over 330km/h.
What's under the hood & who's racing?
The Porsche 963 packs a punch: a twin-turbo V8 engine paired with hybrid tech for serious power.
Nine Porsches will hit the track this year, including three of these high-tech 963s and some fresh new GT3 Rs.
Early test runs already saw the 963s leading the pack, so expectations are high for another big performance.