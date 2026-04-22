Porsche and Pixar to auction 3 'Toy Story 5' 911s Auto Apr 22, 2026

Porsche and Pixar are teaming up for Toy Story 5 with three one-of-a-kind 911 cars, each inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Woody.

These special cars will be revealed at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on June 19, 2026, and then auctioned off to benefit nonprofit organizations supporting children and communities in need.