Porsche and Pixar to auction 3 'Toy Story 5' 911s
Auto
Porsche and Pixar are teaming up for Toy Story 5 with three one-of-a-kind 911 cars, each inspired by Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Woody.
These special cars will be revealed at the movie's Los Angeles premiere on June 19, 2026, and then auctioned off to benefit nonprofit organizations supporting children and communities in need.
Pauley says designs capture characters' spirit
While full designs are still secret, a teaser hints at bold touches, like a rear wing channeling Buzz Lightyear's energy.
Bob Pauley from Toy Story shared that it's all about capturing each character's spirit through colors and shapes, not just copying their looks.
This project builds on Porsche's earlier Sally Carrera one-off, blending storytelling with cool car design.