Porsche celebrates UK 75th anniversary with 51 911 GT3 Touring
Porsche is marking 75 years in the UK by dropping a super-exclusive 911 GT3 Touring called the Earls Court 51 Edition, nodding to its first UK appearance back in 1951.
Only 51 cars are up for grabs, each priced from £251,951 (about $335,095), making it a real collector's item.
Porsche GT3 in Earls Court Green
This GT3 comes in a striking Earls Court Green with a retro-inspired interior featuring corduroy and leather in Night Green and Chalk Beige.
Details like an embossed silhouette of the original 356 and heritage touches connect it to Porsche's roots.
Porsche adds parts warehouse and apprenticeships
Alongside this launch, Porsche is expanding its UK presence with a parts warehouse and an apprenticeship program that will train around 200 apprentices at their Reading headquarters, showing they're investing in both cars and future talent.