Porsche CEO Michael Leiters says no all-electric supercar for now
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Porsche has decided not to make an all-electric supercar for now, saying there just isn't enough demand.
CEO Michael Leiters explained that its next midengine supercar, set to sit above the 911, won't get a fully electric version.
Instead, Porsche is focusing on what its fans actually want, even as it keeps rolling out EVs like the Taycan and Macan.
Porsche supercar offers combustion and hybrids
The upcoming supercar will offer choices: internal combustion engines, regular hybrids, and plug-in hybrids.
This move is for those who still love the sound and feel of traditional engines, something other brands like Lamborghini and Pagani are also sticking with in their high-performance cars.