Porsche confirms hybrid 911, says no fully electric model soon
Big news for car fans: Porsche just confirmed the legendary 911 is getting a hybrid upgrade!
Announced at its Annual General Meeting on June 23, 2026, the brand says it's sticking with high-performance hybrids, so no fully electric 911s anytime soon.
The goal? Keep that classic driving feel while making the car more eco-friendly.
Porsche targets €35-36B revenue for 2026
Dr. Michael Leiters called this move "a fundamental building block" for keeping the spirit of the 911 alive as Porsche pushes toward greener tech.
The company also shared its financial outlook for 2026, aiming for €35 billion to €36 billion in revenue and an operating return of up to 7.5%.
Plus, it is streamlining its EV lineup by dropping two Taycan body styles in the US and spotlighting Cayenne Electric as its flagship EV.