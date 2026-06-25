Porsche confirms hybrid 911, says no fully electric model soon

Porsche targets €35-36B revenue for 2026

Dr. Michael Leiters called this move "a fundamental building block" for keeping the spirit of the 911 alive as Porsche pushes toward greener tech.

The company also shared its financial outlook for 2026, aiming for €35 billion to €36 billion in revenue and an operating return of up to 7.5%.

Plus, it is streamlining its EV lineup by dropping two Taycan body styles in the US and spotlighting Cayenne Electric as its flagship EV.