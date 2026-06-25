Porsche launches 911 GT4 R race car priced at $375,000
Porsche just rolled out the 911 GT4 R, marking its debut in the GT4 race scene after retiring the Cayman.
With a price tag of $375,000, this beast packs a 4.0-liter flat-six engine from the 911 Cup, pushing out a solid 512hp and 491Nm of torque.
The GT4 R is gearing up for action in major racing events like IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and SRO Pirelli GT4 America.
Porsche GT4 R shares Cup components
Built on the 911 Cup chassis but tweaked for GT4, it features narrower wheels with a five-bolt setup instead of center-locks, plus adjustable parts like an 11-position rear wing and dual-adjustable dampers.
The cockpit comes loaded with a big display, GPS navigation, and a built-in data logger to track performance.
Porsche Motorsport North America President and CEO Volker Holzmeyer says using shared components will make it easier for teams to switch over: "The expansion of the 911 platform for use in GT4 allows for a simplified transition from Porsche one-make racing into GT4. Race drivers and teams will benefit from a shared platform with the 911 Cup across our Porsche motorsport one-make system and open competition Series across North America."