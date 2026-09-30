Porsche launches Cayenne Electric in India priced ₹1.76cr and ₹2.25cr
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Porsche has rolled out the Cayenne Electric, its first-ever electric version of the Cayenne nameplate, in India.
You can pick between the standard model (₹1.76 crore) and the sportier Turbo variant (₹2.25 crore).
Deliveries kick off soon after today's launch, so you won't have to wait long if you're eyeing one.
Cayenne Electric packs up to 435hp
The Cayenne Electric isn't just about looks: it packs a punch with up to 435hp and a 0 to 100km/h sprint as quick as 2.8 seconds in the Turbo version.
Both variants offer all-wheel drive, impressive driving ranges (over 620km), and multi-zone climate control, all wrapped up in Porsche's signature style with LED headlights and big 21-inch wheels.