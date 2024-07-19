In short Simplifying... In short Porsche has launched the Panamera GTS, a sporty car with a 500hp V8 engine, priced at ₹2.34cr.

The car, which can hit 100km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 302km/h, offers customization options and features like black GTS logos, dark-tinted LED lamps, and red brake callipers.

Deliveries in India are expected to start by the end of this year or in 2025, making it the most powerful Panamera model in the country. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The Panamera GTS can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds

Porsche Panamera GTS, with 500hp V8 engine, launched at ₹2.34cr

By Akash Pandey 01:26 pm Jul 19, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Porsche has unveiled the new Panamera GTS in India, with a starting price of ₹2.34 crore. This model is an upgrade to the standard Panamera, which was introduced to the Indian market last November at ₹1.7 crore. The enhanced Panamera GTS boasts a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine that delivers 500hp, marking a 20hp increase from its predecessor.

Enhancements

Performance and design upgrades

The Panamera GTS can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 302km/h. The Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) system has been specifically tuned for the GTS model to enhance its sporty performance. The car sits 10mm lower than the standard Panamera and features reinforced anti-roll bars for improved body stability. Exterior design changes include black GTS logos, a unique front section, dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlamps, tail lamps, and red brake callipers.

Customization

Interior and exterior customization options

The standard Sport package adds satin matte-black body trim elements on the side skirts, front insets, side window trim, and the rear bumper. The tailpipes are finished in a contrasting Dark Bronze shade and the car is fitted with 21-inch Turbo S center-lock wheels in Anthracite Grey. Inside, Porsche's Race-Tex suede-like material adorns the roof lining, armrests, door panels, and center panels. Porsche also offers two GTS-exclusive interior packages: Carmine Red and Slate Grey Neo, along with Carbon matte package.

Delivery

Delivery timeline and market position

Porsche has announced that deliveries for the Panamera GTS will begin in Germany within a few months. Deliveries in India are expected to commence by the end of this year or possibly in 2025. The GTS will be the most powerful Panamera model available in India, as the Turbo models, which are all hybrids, will not be introduced in the country.