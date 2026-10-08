Porsche revamps 911 under Sportwagenschmiede '35 with Mission S concept

Porsche is giving its legendary 911 lineup an exciting update as part of its new Sportwagenschmiede '35 strategy.

The big reveal kicks off on October 15, 2026, with the Mission S concept, which will be the first look at Porsche's new mid-engined hypercar.

Porsche says it is rolling out new, more thrilling versions of the 911 to keep the sports car vibe alive and kicking.