Porsche revamps 911 under Sportwagenschmiede '35 with Mission S concept
Porsche is giving its legendary 911 lineup an exciting update as part of its new Sportwagenschmiede '35 strategy.
The big reveal kicks off on October 15, 2026, with the Mission S concept, which will be the first look at Porsche's new mid-engined hypercar.
Porsche says it is rolling out new, more thrilling versions of the 911 to keep the sports car vibe alive and kicking.
Porsche GT2 RS rumored T-Hybrid 2027
The next GT2 RS could arrive in 2027 and is rumored to feature partial electrification using Porsche's T-Hybrid system, 750hp or more.
For those who love custom rides, Porsche's Sonderwunsch division will keep making unique and limited-edition 911s.
And if you're worried about tradition fading away, CEO Michael Leiters said, "There will never be a fully electric 911. We stand by that."