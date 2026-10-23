Porsche reveals Mission S above 911 at New York launch
Porsche just revealed the Mission S in New York, a brand-new model that sits above the legendary 911 and will be a permanent part of its lineup.
Unlike past super-limited cars like the Carrera GT, this one's here to stay.
The Mission S is Porsche's answer to Ferrari and McLaren.
Porsche Mission S supports multiple powertrains
The Mission S mixes classic Porsche touches (like 911-style round headlights and a rear fan inspired by old-school racers) with some fresh ideas.
Inside, you won't find a big central touchscreen; instead, there's a retractable MagSafe mount and real buttons for key controls.
The car is built to handle different powertrains (combustion, hybrid, or plug-in hybrid) and can support both manual and automatic transmissions, with customer demand deciding what reaches showrooms.
Performance specs are still under wraps, but it's clear Porsche wants this car to appeal to all kinds of drivers.