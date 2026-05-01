Porsche rolls out retro Apple computer 963s at Laguna Seca
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This weekend at Laguna Seca, Porsche is rolling out two 963 race cars decked out in a retro Apple Computer livery, a colorful nod to the classic 1980 Le Mans design.
The look celebrates big milestones: Porsche's 75th birthday and Apple's 50th.
Porsches to race in IMSA GTP
These special-edition Porsches aren't just for show. They'll be racing in the GTP class at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on May 3.
Apple's vice president of Apple Music, Sport, and Beats shared that this partnership goes way back to when an Apple logo first appeared on a Porsche in 1980, highlighting both brands' shared love for bold design and innovation.