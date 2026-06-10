Porsche reveals 3 '911' sports cars inspired by Toy Story

Sale

The 3 unique Porsches will be sold for charity

The three unique Porsche 911s will be sold in the coming weeks as part of a larger charitable initiative with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation. This is not the first time Porsche has collaborated with Pixar for such a project. The two brands previously teamed up for the Sally Special, a one-off inspired by Cars character Sally Carrera that was auctioned off for charity.