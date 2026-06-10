Porsche reveals 3 '911' sports cars inspired by Toy Story
What's the story
Porsche has created three unique 911 sports cars, each representing a major character from the beloved Toy Story franchise. The project was initiated in 2024, when Pixar production designer Bob Pauley and creative director Jay Ward pitched the idea to Porsche at the Monterey Car Week. The first of these special cars is a GT3 RS for Buzz Lightyear, painted in his signature white, green, and purple colors.
Car 1
Buzz Lightyear's Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche 911 GT3 RS for Buzz Lightyear features his Space Ranger logo on hood, side air intake, and center caps of the white-painted magnesium wheels. The exterior graphics are painted on, not stickers. The car also has custom Goodyear tires with "Lightyear" branding and the Space Ranger logo along with his catchphrase "To Infinity and Beyond." Inside, the seats, door panels, and dashboard are finished in Pebble Gray leather with Arctic Gray Race-Tex upholstery accented by green stitching and seatbelts.
Car 2
Jessie-themed Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS
The second car, a Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS, pays tribute to Jessie. It is painted in a new color called 'Jessie White Metallic' with pearl overlay. The lower sections of the bodywork are painted in '944 Cobalt Blue Metallic' to represent her jeans while the upper part of the hood and rear decklid is Atacama Yellow with GTS Red curlicues. Inside, leather in Dark Night Blue, Bordeaux Red, and Pebble Gray features red curlicue embroidery on white seat sections.
Car 3
Woody's Porsche 911 Carrera T
The third car, a Porsche 911 Carrera T, represents Woody. Its most distinctive feature is the paint, which was specially developed to mimic denim's texture. The main color is Dark Sea Blue with accents of Golf Blue and white. Inside, Speed Yellow inlays with a printed red checkered pattern are featured on seatbacks and door panels while the rest of the cabin has a vintage leather look in brown.
Sale
The 3 unique Porsches will be sold for charity
The three unique Porsche 911s will be sold in the coming weeks as part of a larger charitable initiative with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation. This is not the first time Porsche has collaborated with Pixar for such a project. The two brands previously teamed up for the Sally Special, a one-off inspired by Cars character Sally Carrera that was auctioned off for charity.