Porsche sells 3 'Toy Story' cars, anonymous buyer pledges $3 million Auto Jun 30, 2026

Porsche has sold three Toy Story-themed cars, with the buyer pledging to donate $3 million to charity.

The anonymous buyer is a Porsche fan who loved both the playful designs and the chance to give back.

Each of the three charities (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation) will receive $1 million from the sale.