Porsche sells 3 'Toy Story' cars, anonymous buyer pledges $3 million
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Porsche has sold three Toy Story-themed cars, with the buyer pledging to donate $3 million to charity.
The anonymous buyer is a Porsche fan who loved both the playful designs and the chance to give back.
Each of the three charities (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, American Red Cross, and Starlight Children's Foundation) will receive $1 million from the sale.
Sonderwunsch spent 350 hours painting Porsches
Designed by Porsche's Sonderwunsch team, each car took about 350 hours to hand-paint.
The Buzz Lightyear 911 GT3 sports white, green, and purple details;
Jessie's 911 Targa 4 GTS features blue panels with yellow highlights and a bold interior;
while Woody's 911 Carrera T stands out with real denim pressed into the wet paint for that classic cowboy vibe.