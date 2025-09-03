Porsche 911 Turbo returns in hybrid guise on September 7
What's the story
Porsche is gearing up to unveil new models, likely the updated 911 Turbo and Turbo S. The company has teased the upcoming sports cars by showing a covered vehicle in the shape of a 911. The official reveal is scheduled for September 7. The refreshed models are expected to come with an advanced hybrid powertrain, enhancing their performance capabilities significantly.
Power upgrade
Turbo S could exceed the 700hp mark
The new hybrid powertrain is expected to give a major boost to the Turbo S, which previously produced 640hp. The updated model could now generate over 700hp. This comes after Porsche refreshed its iconic 911 sports car for the 2025 model year and added a hybrid powertrain to the GTS trim earlier this year.
Design clues
Teaser image shows a car with tall rear wing
The teaser image released by Porsche shows a car under a sheet that looks like a 911 and has a taller rear wing. This has led many to believe that it is indeed the new 911 Turbo. The updated model has already been spotted testing several times this year, further confirming its imminent arrival.
Enhanced specs
Hybrid powertrain could enhance performance significantly
The latest GTS model comes with a T-Hybrid system that combines a flat-six engine with an electric turbocharger and motor for an extra 54hp and 149Nm of torque. The new Turbo and Turbo S are likely to have a slightly different setup but still, the hybridized version could produce over 700hp. The standard version is expected to exceed the 600hp mark.