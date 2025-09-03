Porsche 911 Turbo returns in hybrid guise on September 7

Porsche is gearing up to unveil new models, likely the updated 911 Turbo and Turbo S. The company has teased the upcoming sports cars by showing a covered vehicle in the shape of a 911. The official reveal is scheduled for September 7. The refreshed models are expected to come with an advanced hybrid powertrain, enhancing their performance capabilities significantly.

Power upgrade Turbo S could exceed the 700hp mark The new hybrid powertrain is expected to give a major boost to the Turbo S, which previously produced 640hp. The updated model could now generate over 700hp. This comes after Porsche refreshed its iconic 911 sports car for the 2025 model year and added a hybrid powertrain to the GTS trim earlier this year.

Design clues Teaser image shows a car with tall rear wing The teaser image released by Porsche shows a car under a sheet that looks like a 911 and has a taller rear wing. This has led many to believe that it is indeed the new 911 Turbo. The updated model has already been spotted testing several times this year, further confirming its imminent arrival.