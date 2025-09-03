Next Article
Audi's Concept C debuts with 'radical simplicity' design vibe
Audi just dropped its Concept C in Milan, showing off a whole new "clarity" design vibe.
Think radical simplicity—clean lines, minimal distractions, and a striking vertical frame inspired by their classic Type C race car.
If you're curious, you'll spot it at the IAA in Munich later this year.
Audi Agenda and F1 entry
Audi's Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella calls this approach "radical simplicity," aiming for timeless cars with just the right tech upgrades.
As part of their big-picture "Audi Agenda," they're investing €8 billion in Germany by 2029 and rolling out 20+ new models by 2025—including a fully electric ride from Ingolstadt next year.
Plus, Audi's gearing up to join Formula 1 in 2026 to push their tech even further.