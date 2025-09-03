Audi's Concept C debuts with 'radical simplicity' design vibe

Audi Agenda and F1 entry

Audi's Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella calls this approach "radical simplicity," aiming for timeless cars with just the right tech upgrades.

As part of their big-picture "Audi Agenda," they're investing €8 billion in Germany by 2029 and rolling out 20+ new models by 2025—including a fully electric ride from Ingolstadt next year.

Plus, Audi's gearing up to join Formula 1 in 2026 to push their tech even further.