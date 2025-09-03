Volkswagen ID.2 SUV to debut on September 7: Details here

ID.2 will start under €25,000 (approximately ₹26 lakh)

Aiming to be Volkswagen's most affordable all-electric crossover, the ID.2 SUV will start under €25,000 (approximately ₹26 lakh).

It slots below the ID.3 and ID.4, rocking a compact but sturdy design with an illuminated Volkswagen badge at the rear and concealed handles as teased in early sketches.

With expected battery options from 38kWh to 56kWh and both front- or all-wheel drive choices, it's shaping up as a solid pick for anyone wanting an affordable yet stylish electric ride.