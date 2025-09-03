China's MG4 Anxin is 1st EV with semi-solid-state battery

MG4 Anxin can fast-charge from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes

The MG4 Anxin comes with two battery options (437km and 530km range) and can fast-charge from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes.

It also packs in modern driver-assist tech and a big infotainment screen—all for under $14,000 if you buy before October ends.

With this move, China is keeping its lead in making cool EVs that don't break the bank.