China's MG4 Anxin is 1st EV with semi-solid-state battery
SAIC MG has launched the MG4 Anxin, making it the first electric car with a semi-solid-state battery to hit the market for under $15,000.
Unveiled during the flagship EV event in the Chengdu area of China, it racked up 10,000 pre-orders within 39 minutes—showing just how much buzz there is around affordable EVs right now.
MG4 Anxin can fast-charge from 30% to 80% in 20 minutes
The MG4 Anxin comes with two battery options (437km and 530km range) and can fast-charge from 30% to 80% in about 20 minutes.
It also packs in modern driver-assist tech and a big infotainment screen—all for under $14,000 if you buy before October ends.
With this move, China is keeping its lead in making cool EVs that don't break the bank.