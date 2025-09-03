Audi's Concept C is a stunning coupe-roadster hybrid

Concept C can switch between coupe and roadster

Blending vibes from the classic R8 and 1991 Avus concept, Concept C can switch between coupe and roadster thanks to its retractable roof panels.

It's about as long as the old R8 (178-inch), features a clean, minimalist interior with a hidden 10.4-inch display, and sticks to real buttons for controls.

Underneath, it runs on an 800-volt system for fast charging and offers both rear- or all-wheel drive—plus Audi says what you see now is almost exactly what will roll out in production.