Audi's Concept C is a stunning coupe-roadster hybrid
Audi is making a comeback in the sports car world with the new Concept C, their first since dropping the TT and R8.
Set to hit roads in 2027, this model shows off a bold new design direction led by Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella, who took the role in June 2024.
Concept C can switch between coupe and roadster
Blending vibes from the classic R8 and 1991 Avus concept, Concept C can switch between coupe and roadster thanks to its retractable roof panels.
It's about as long as the old R8 (178-inch), features a clean, minimalist interior with a hidden 10.4-inch display, and sticks to real buttons for controls.
Underneath, it runs on an 800-volt system for fast charging and offers both rear- or all-wheel drive—plus Audi says what you see now is almost exactly what will roll out in production.