BMW's new hydrogen fuel cell system promises better efficiency
BMW is rolling out its third-generation hydrogen fuel-cell system in 2028, expected to debut on the new X5.
The tech promises a smaller size, more power, and better efficiency—aiming to make clean energy driving feel less like a compromise.
Hydrogen vs battery
This system uses hydrogen to generate electricity for the motor, so, as demonstrated by the iX5 Hydrogen prototype, you can get up to 504km of range and only water vapor comes out the back.
Refueling takes just three to four minutes—way faster than charging most EVs.
Hydrogen cars are rare right now
Hydrogen cars are rare right now because fueling stations are limited, but BMW sees them as perfect for long trips and heavier vehicles.
They're building these systems in Europe and see fuel cells as a solid alternative where battery EVs might not fit every lifestyle.