This SUV can float on water for 30 minutes

This SUV isn't just about floating; it's packed with smart tech like an Individual Wheel Drive System for better control in water, plus active suspension that lifts the car higher.

For safety, windows close and air conditioning goes into internal mode, while a panoramic sunroof doubles as an emergency exit.

On land, it can even do tank turns and crab walks.

The YangWang U8 is part of BYD's luxury EV lineup, showing just how far SUV innovation has come.