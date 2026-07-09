Porsche to end production of gas-powered Macan in July 2026
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Porsche just announced it's ending production of the original gas-powered Macan in July 2026.
This sporty SUV has been around since 2014 and built a bit of a fanbase as the "sports car among SUVs."
While Europe already phased it out over new cybersecurity rules, the rest of the world still gets it for now.
Macan name goes electric after 2027
To keep up with US demand, Porsche has stocked up on these gas models, enough to last into 2027. But heads up: after that, only electric vehicles will carry the Macan name.
The next-generation compact crossover (coming in 2028 with a fresh name) will share some DNA with the Audi Q5 but promises unique Porsche tech to keep things feeling special.
More details are expected later this year as part of Porsche's big Strategy 2035 plan.