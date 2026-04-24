Porsche to launch all-electric Cayenne Coupe late summer 2026

Cayenne Coupe trims range to $168,000

You'll get three choices: the base model at $113,800, S Coupe at $131,200, and Turbo Coupe at $168,000 (plus delivery).

Every version comes with an 800-volt powertrain and adaptive rear spoiler. The Turbo Coupe stands out with a wild 1,139hp and can rocket from 0-97km/h in just 2.4 seconds.

Porsche isn't ditching gasoline or hybrid options either: the electric coupe will be sold alongside them past 2030, with an expected range around 579km per charge depending on how you drive.