Porsche to launch all-electric Cayenne Coupe late summer 2026
Porsche is rolling out an all-electric Cayenne Coupe in late summer 2026, adding to its growing EV lineup.
The coupe has been a hit since its gasoline debut in 2019, making up 40% of Cayenne sales, so this electric version feels like a natural next step for the brand.
Cayenne Coupe trims range to $168,000
You'll get three choices: the base model at $113,800, S Coupe at $131,200, and Turbo Coupe at $168,000 (plus delivery).
Every version comes with an 800-volt powertrain and adaptive rear spoiler. The Turbo Coupe stands out with a wild 1,139hp and can rocket from 0-97km/h in just 2.4 seconds.
Porsche isn't ditching gasoline or hybrid options either: the electric coupe will be sold alongside them past 2030, with an expected range around 579km per charge depending on how you drive.