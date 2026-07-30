Porsche celebrates 75 years in motorsports with 2 retro liveries
What's the story
Porsche is set to pay tribute to its rich motorsport history by showcasing two special liveries at the upcoming IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. The designs are inspired by two iconic models from Porsche's racing legacy: the Sunoco Porsche 917/30 of the 1970s and the Porsche RS Spyder of the 2000s. This year marks a significant milestone for Porsche as it celebrates 75 years in motorsports.
Design details
Sunoco Porsche 917/30 livery
The No. 6 car from Porsche will sport a livery inspired by the Sunoco Porsche 917/30 of the 1970s.
The design features a deep blue base with yellow accents on the cockpit, fenders, and side mirrors. Subtle red accents outline these yellow elements for an added touch of detail.
This retro look pays homage to one of Porsche's most iconic racing cars from its early years in motorsports.
Contemporary look
Porsche RS Spyder livery
The No. 7 car from Porsche will sport a more contemporary livery, inspired by the Porsche RS Spyder of the 2000s.
The design is mostly yellow with red accents on the fenders and sides, and a splash of white at the front highlighting the car's number.
This modern take on a classic model showcases how far Porsche has come in its racing journey over the decades.
Milestone celebration
Penske's 60th anniversary and unique livery twist
Porsche's US racing team, Penske, is also celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.
For the first time ever, the two Porsche Penske 963 prototypes will sport different liveries at an event.
This unique decision highlights both the team's long-standing legacy in motorsports and its commitment to innovation and creativity within the sport.
Championship status
Porsche's current standing in the championship
As of now, Porsche is placed second overall in the manufacturer standings of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Cadillac leads with an 80-point margin.
The upcoming race at Road America will be part of the Michelin Endurance Cup and will last for six hours.
Coverage for this event starts on Sunday, giving fans a chance to see these stunning throwback liveries in action on track.