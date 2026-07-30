Porsche celebrates 75 years in motorsports with 2 retro liveries

The No. 6 car from Porsche will sport a livery inspired by the Sunoco Porsche 917/30 of the 1970s.

The design features a deep blue base with yellow accents on the cockpit, fenders, and side mirrors. Subtle red accents outline these yellow elements for an added touch of detail.

This retro look pays homage to one of Porsche's most iconic racing cars from its early years in motorsports.