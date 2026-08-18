Porsche unveils 1-off 911 Slantnose at Monterey Car Week 2026
Porsche just dropped a one-of-a-kind 911 Slantnose (aka Flachbau) at Monterey Car Week 2026.
This custom ride is built on the 2018 GT2 RS with the Weissach Package, and its look is inspired by the iconic 1978 Moby Dick Le Mans racer.
It took three years of teamwork across Porsche's design studio, motorsport pros Manthey, and their Sonderwunsch customization crew to bring this car to life.
Slantnose 31.6kg lighter, 340 kph
The Slantnose is seriously lighter, 31.6kg less than the 2018 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS with the Weissach Package, and can blast up to 340 kph.
It features unique LED headlights, functional fender vents, and a Manthey Kit with upgraded aero parts for extra performance.
The large rear wing, with S-shaped mounts inspired by the GT3 R rennsport, delivers huge downforce at top speed.
Finished in Grand Prix White with carbon-fiber details and custom Flachbau RS decals, even the fuel-filler flap and mechanism were modified to fit those wild new fenders: classic Porsche attention to detail!