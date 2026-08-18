Porsche unveils 1-off 911 Slantnose at Monterey Car Week 2026

Porsche just dropped a one-of-a-kind 911 Slantnose (aka Flachbau) at Monterey Car Week 2026.

This custom ride is built on the 2018 GT2 RS with the Weissach Package, and its look is inspired by the iconic 1978 Moby Dick Le Mans racer.

It took three years of teamwork across Porsche's design studio, motorsport pros Manthey, and their Sonderwunsch customization crew to bring this car to life.