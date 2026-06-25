Porsche unveils 911 GT4 R replacing Cayman GT4 for 2027
Porsche just unveiled the 911 GT4 R, its latest race car built on the classic 911 platform.
It's set to debut in the 2027 season and will replace the Cayman-based GT4.
Porsche designed this model to appeal to both seasoned racing teams and newcomers hoping to step up from amateur GT4 events into pro-level GT3 competitions.
GT4 R packs up to 513hp
The new GT4 R packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with up to 513hp and a 6-speed sequential gearbox, so it's seriously track-ready.
Lightweight panels made from natural fiber composites help keep it fast, while inside you get a racing-focused cockpit with a big digital display, GPS, and data logging tools.
Plus, its adjustable suspension and rear wing let teams tweak performance for different tracks or championships, making it super versatile for all kinds of racers.