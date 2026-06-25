Porsche unveils 911 GT4 R replacing Cayman GT4 for 2027

GT4 R packs up to 513hp

The new GT4 R packs a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine with up to 513hp and a 6-speed sequential gearbox, so it's seriously track-ready.

Lightweight panels made from natural fiber composites help keep it fast, while inside you get a racing-focused cockpit with a big digital display, GPS, and data logging tools.

Plus, its adjustable suspension and rear wing let teams tweak performance for different tracks or championships, making it super versatile for all kinds of racers.