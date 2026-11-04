Porsche unveils faster PCM infotainment for 911, Taycan, Panamera, Cayenne
Porsche is introducing a seriously upgraded infotainment system for its 911, Taycan, Panamera, and Cayenne models.
The new Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has up to five times the computing power of its predecessor thanks to a modern system-on-chip architecture, so apps run smoother and everything feels more responsive.
You'll also get an updated interface with AI-powered voice control and handy built-in apps.
PCM adds over the air updates
The PCM now supports over-the-air updates, so your tech stays fresh without visiting the dealership.
Customizable widgets let you tweak the displays your way, while Navigation Plus comes with cool 3D maps and live traffic info.
Electric models even get a smarter Charging Planner. Plus, the new App Center lets you use both Porsche and third-party apps like Apple Music and Dolby Atmos audio (if your car's sound system supports it), making drives feel way more personal.