Porsche unveils Mission S concept with aggressive midengine design

Porsche just pulled the wraps off its Mission S concept car, and it's a big deal for anyone into cars or design.

Sitting above the classic 911, the Mission S sports a midengine layout and some seriously aggressive features: think hood vents, a roof scoop, and an integrated rear spoiler.

Chairman Michael Leiters says Porsche described Mission S as "a first glimpse of the brand's evolved design identity," but don't worry, it still keeps that signature Porsche vibe.