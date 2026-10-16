Porsche unveils Mission S concept with aggressive midengine design
Porsche just pulled the wraps off its Mission S concept car, and it's a big deal for anyone into cars or design.
Sitting above the classic 911, the Mission S sports a midengine layout and some seriously aggressive features: think hood vents, a roof scoop, and an integrated rear spoiler.
Chairman Michael Leiters says Porsche described Mission S as "a first glimpse of the brand's evolved design identity," but don't worry, it still keeps that signature Porsche vibe.
Porsche aims 15% margin 200,000 units
Mission S isn't just about looks; it's part of Porsche's plan to boost profits by focusing more on luxury sports cars and SUVs.
The company has been facing higher costs and slower sales in China, with last year's operating margin dropping to 1.1% from 14.1% in 2024.
Their new goal? Hit a 15% margin and break even at 200,000 units sold each year (down from 279,449 in 2025).