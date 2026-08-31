Porsche's all-electric Cayenne lands in India September 30 from ₹1.77cr
Porsche's all-electric Cayenne SUV is landing in India on September 30.
The standard model starts at ₹1.77 crore, while the high-powered Turbo version comes in at ₹2.27 crore.
Both promise serious speed and cutting-edge tech for anyone looking to go electric in style.
Cayenne Standard 402.4hp Turbo 844.2hp
The standard Cayenne Electric packs 402.4hp, 835 Nm torque, and a big 113 kWh battery for up to 643km range, plus it sprints from 0-100km/h in just 4.8 seconds.
The Turbo variant boosts power to a wild 844.2hp and delivers even more torque (1,500 Nm), with a slightly lower range of 624km.
Cayenne offers super-fast charging and touchscreen
Both versions support super-fast charging (10% to 80% in just 16 minutes with DC fast charging), plus wireless charging options.
Inside, you get a huge customizable touchscreen, AI voice controls, and an optional passenger display, so road trips definitely won't be boring.