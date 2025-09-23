Porsche's new 718 Boxster, Cayman to mix EVs and ICE
Porsche is rolling out new versions of the 718 Boxster and Cayman in 2026, mixing things up with electric power for entry models and keeping classic petrol engines for the top trims.
It is expected that fan-favorite sporty editions like the Boxster Spyder and Cayman GT4 RS could continue with their iconic six-cylinder engines, according to industry reports.
The current 718 lineup wraps up production in October 2025.
Meanwhile, Porsche is working on a front-wheel-drive 'M1' SUV
Alongside the new 718s, Porsche is planning a front-wheel-drive 'M1' SUV (built on Audi Q5 bones), plus updated Panamera and Cayenne models—including hybrids—well into the next decade.
An all-electric Cayenne is also set for a 2026 reveal.
With shifting demand for EVs, especially in China and the US, Porsche is going flexible: expect a mix of gas, hybrid, and electric options across their range to keep pace with what drivers actually want.