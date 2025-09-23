Porsche's new 718 Boxster, Cayman to mix EVs and ICE

Meanwhile, Porsche is working on a front-wheel-drive 'M1' SUV

Alongside the new 718s, Porsche is planning a front-wheel-drive 'M1' SUV (built on Audi Q5 bones), plus updated Panamera and Cayenne models—including hybrids—well into the next decade.

An all-electric Cayenne is also set for a 2026 reveal.

With shifting demand for EVs, especially in China and the US, Porsche is going flexible: expect a mix of gas, hybrid, and electric options across their range to keep pace with what drivers actually want.