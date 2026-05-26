POSTECH scientists' battery could let EVs travel nearly 1,000km
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Scientists at POSTECH in South Korea have come up with a new battery technology that could let electric cars go nearly 1,000km on a single charge.
Their design uses tiny silicon anodes and a gel polymer electrolyte to boost energy density by 40% over regular lithium-ion batteries, meaning way fewer stops to recharge.
POSTECH battery fits existing manufacturing lines
Led by Professor Soojin Park, the POSTECH team says their battery fits right into current manufacturing lines, so it's much easier (and cheaper) to scale up than solid-state batteries.
They're now working on making it last even longer, hoping this breakthrough will help more people switch to EVs without worrying about range.