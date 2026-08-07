Pune RTO launches ATS at Dive village to computerize inspections
Pune's RTO just opened a new Automated Testing Station (ATS) at Dive Village, making fitness checks for commercial vehicles more tech-driven during the transition.
The goal? Safer roads and fewer mistakes, since the process is now computerized and objective.
The system got its first showcase on August 6, and it's set to change how vehicle inspections work in the city.
Online AFMS booking with automated tests
Owners now book their fitness appointments online using the Automated Fitness Management System (AFMS).
Vehicles are identified by number plate recognition or QR codes, then put through automated tests for brakes, suspension, emissions, and headlamp alignment.
Results are uploaded directly to AFMS, and vehicles that pass receive a digital Form-66 fitness certificate.
Manual bookings honored during ATS ramp-up
Manual bookings will still be honored during this transition period, but soon all new appointments will use ATS.
Once fully running in about a month, the station can handle nearly 600 fitness tests a day, so expect faster service and less waiting around.