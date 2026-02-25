QuantumScape's Eagle line kicks off, promising faster lithium-metal batteries
Auto
QuantumScape has kicked off its Eagle Line pilot facility in San Jose, where they'll make QSE-5 solid-state lithium-metal batteries using their super-fast Cobra separator process.
The big deal? This new tech is 25 times quicker than old methods, but the focus here isn't mass production—it's about proving these batteries can be made at scale.
Eagle Line is a testbed for the future
Eagle Line is basically a testbed for the future—think of it as a sneak peek at how tomorrow's batteries could be built on a massive scale by companies like Volkswagen.
The facility will supply sample cells for testing and help speed up improvements, moving us closer to better EVs and cleaner tech.
QuantumScape says they've already hit their targets, so things are moving fast.