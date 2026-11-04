Range Rover Evoque and Velar remain in production through 2027
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According to a report by Autocar UK, the Range Rover Evoque and Velar will remain in production through 2027.
These two have been around for about a decade, but JLR says it's time to refresh its lineup and focus on what's next.
All-electric Range Rover GT 2027
Instead of direct replacements, JLR is rolling out new models like the all-electric Range Rover GT (coming in 2027 with a sleek coupe vibe) and the Range Rover Sport.
Meanwhile, Defender and Discovery will stick around for those looking for something more affordable, all part of JLR's plan to shake up its brand lineup.