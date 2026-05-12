Range Rover Sport SV debuts in India at ₹2.05Cr
Land Rover just dropped its most powerful Range Rover Sport yet, the SV, starting at ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Bookings are open, and deliveries kick off this August.
Thanks to the U.K.-India FTA, there's some price advantage too.
Mild-hybrid 635hp V8, 6D Dynamics
The Range Rover Sport SV packs a 635hp, 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 with mild-hybrid tech, hitting 0-100km/h in just 3.8 seconds.
It features advanced "6D Dynamics" suspension for sharper handling and smoother rides, plus custom paint options and sporty details like quad exhausts and SV badging.
Windsor leather and Meridian audio
The interior is all about luxury: think Windsor leather seats, illuminated SV treadplates, cool "Body and Soul" seat tech, and a Meridian Signature Sound System for serious audio vibes.
Rajan Amba from JLR India says it's built for buyers who want top-tier performance without giving up comfort or style.