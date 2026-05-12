Range Rover Sport SV introduced in India at ₹2cr

Land Rover has launched the 2026 Range Rover Sport SV in India at a price of ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The model is the most powerful version of the Range Rover Sport. It is the first from the SV portfolio to benefit from post UK-India FTA pricing. Bookings for this high-performance luxury SUV are now open across India, with deliveries scheduled to begin from August 2026.

Design The SUV features SV-specific styling elements The Range Rover Sport SV is a regular addition to the brand's high-performance luxury SUV lineup. It undercuts the limited-run SV Edition Two by nearly ₹30 lakh. The India-spec model comes with a curated Bespoke paint palette of five exclusive exterior shades: Green Satin, Orange Matte, Blue Gloss, Violet Matte and Teal Gloss. It also features SV-specific styling elements like 22-inch forged alloy wheels, a contrasting black roof, quad exhaust tips, and signature SV badging.

Cabin comforts It provides a premium cabin experience The interior of the Range Rover Sport SV is just as impressive. It comes with Light Cloud and Ebony perforated Windsor leather upholstery, an extended leather package, illuminated SV treadplates, and a sliding panoramic roof. The cabin also gets a Meridian Signature Sound System and Body and Soul Seat technology for enhanced in-cabin comfort and sensory experience.

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