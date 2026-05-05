JLR India offering up to ₹75L discount on these cars

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced a major price cut on its UK-imported Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV models in India. The reduction, which goes up to ₹75 lakh, is in anticipation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The move is aimed at making JLR's premium SV portfolio more accessible to Indian customers and boosting its growth in the country.

Cost New prices of the models Under the new pricing structure, the starting price of the Range Rover SV has been reduced from ₹4.25 crore to ₹3.5 crore. Meanwhile, the price of the Range Rover Sport SV has also been slashed from ₹2.75 crore to ₹2.35 crore (ex-showroom). The revised prices are effective immediately and reflect a new duty structure enabled by the FTA, JLR India said in a statement.

Statement What did JLR India MD say? Rajan Amba, Managing Director of JLR India, welcomed the price cuts as a way to extend the benefits of the India-UK FTA to their clients. He emphasized that the updated pricing for Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV highlights their customer-first approach and dedication toward building long-term relationships with customers. Amba expressed confidence that this FTA would enable more clients to experience JLR's aspirational SV portfolio.

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