Range Rover's all-electric Velar EV is coming: What to expect
Range Rover is set to launch the all-electric Velar by late 2026, but production timing and location have not been confirmed.
This next-gen Velar will slot between the electric Evoque and Range Rover Sport, and is aiming to take on rivals like the Porsche Macan Electric.
Sleeker fastback shape, possibly with camera-based rear 'window'
The new Velar EV ditches classic SUV styling for a sleeker fastback shape, featuring a lower roofline and slimmer windows—think Volvo ES90 or Polestar 4 vibes.
There's talk of swapping out the rear glass for cameras to boost aerodynamics and headroom, much like Jaguar's Type 00.
EMA platform designed for smaller EVs
Underneath, it is tipped to ride on JLR's new EMA platform designed just for smaller electric vehicles.
The EMA platform supports ultra-fast charging, cloud connectivity, and advanced driver assistance (Level 2+ autonomy), which the Velar EV could benefit from.