The car has just 4,233km on the odometer

This rare Koenigsegg might go under the hammer for $12M

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:10 pm Jun 08, 202601:10 pm

What's the story

A one-of-a-kind Koenigsegg One:1 megacar is going under the hammer on July 4, 2026. The car is one of only six examples ever built and has a staggering 1,360hp under its hood. With just 4,233km on the odometer, this rare Koenigsegg beast is expected to fetch between $9 million and $12 million at auction.