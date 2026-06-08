This rare Koenigsegg might go under the hammer for $12M
What's the story
A one-of-a-kind Koenigsegg One:1 megacar is going under the hammer on July 4, 2026. The car is one of only six examples ever built and has a staggering 1,360hp under its hood. With just 4,233km on the odometer, this rare Koenigsegg beast is expected to fetch between $9 million and $12 million at auction.
Specifications
The One:1 megacar redefined the supercar segment
The Koenigsegg One:1 isn't just about raw power; it also revolutionized automotive engineering. The car debuted at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show and was a game-changer in the supercar world. It boasted a twin-turbocharged 5.0-liter V8 engine that produced an astonishing 1,341hp while weighing just under 1,361kg. This perfect power-to-weight ratio is what gave the car its name - One:1.
Performance
The car features active aerodynamics and a triplex suspension system
The Koenigsegg One:1 can go from 0-401km/h in around 20 seconds, with tires homologated for speeds up to 440km/h. The car also features active aerodynamics, a Triplex suspension system, Aircore carbon-fiber wheels, variable-geometry turbochargers, and a sophisticated seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. These features are aimed at delivering maximum performance without compromising on driving precision and stability at very high speeds.
Design
This example was delivered in April 2015
The car going under the hammer at RM Sotheby's The Tegernsee Auction on July 6, is chassis number 7108. It is one of the best-known One:1s in existence and was delivered new in April 2015 through German dealer Esser Automotive. Its body features exposed carbon fiber and Kevlar protected by a clear finish, with details in a unique color called China Pink.
Ownership
The next owner will gain access to Ghost Squadron
The interior of the Koenigsegg One:1 megacar matches its exterior theme with black leather and Alcantara, custom pink stitching, trim accents, and carbon-fiber bucket seats. The car has a documented history with regular service performed by authorized specialists. Beyond its rarity, the next owner will also gain access to Ghost Squadron - Koenigsegg's private client community that organizes exclusive events, factory visits, and owner gatherings.