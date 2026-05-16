Red Bull RB17 nears UK completion to match F1 performance

All 50 RB17s sold $6.7 million each

Only 50 RB17s will ever be made (and yep, they're already sold out), each costing about $6.7 million.

Under the hood, it packs a 1,200-hp V-10 plus a 200-hp electric motor, good for 0-97km/h in under three seconds and a top speed of 349km/h.

The car is built purely for the track and comes loaded with tech like adaptive suspension and massive downforce.

Customer deliveries continue through late 2028.