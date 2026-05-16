Red Bull RB17 nears UK completion to match F1 performance
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Red Bull's RB17 hypercar is almost ready to hit the track, with final assembly happening right now in the UK
Designed by Formula One legend Adrian Newey, this car aims to match, or even beat, the performance of today's Formula One machines.
All 50 RB17s sold $6.7 million each
Only 50 RB17s will ever be made (and yep, they're already sold out), each costing about $6.7 million.
Under the hood, it packs a 1,200-hp V-10 plus a 200-hp electric motor, good for 0-97km/h in under three seconds and a top speed of 349km/h.
The car is built purely for the track and comes loaded with tech like adaptive suspension and massive downforce.
Customer deliveries continue through late 2028.